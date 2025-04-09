Inspirational 6-year-old collects over 300 Easter eggs for young patients at Leeds General Infirmary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a heartwarming act of kindness 6-year-old Freddie Hughes, who is currently undergoing treatment for leukaemia, will deliver Easter joy to hundreds of children at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI).

Freddie, who was diagnosed with B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in 2024, wanted to make sure every child in the hospital had an Easter egg this year. What started as a small appeal to his classmates soon turned into a community-wide effort, with donations pouring in from all over Leeds.

His idea quickly gained momentum when a parent from his school, who works at Simon Falk Opticians on Roundhay Road, shared his appeal with their patients. The response was overwhelming, leading to over 300 Easter eggs being donated—enough not only for the children in the Children’s Oncology Ward but for all young patients at LGI.

Freddie and his family have been supported throughout his journey by Candlelighters, a Yorkshire-based charity dedicated to supporting children with cancer and their families. His Easter egg appeal is being carried out in partnership with the charity to bring smiles to young patients facing similar challenges.

6-year-old Freddie has collected hundreds of Easter Eggs for young patients at Leeds General Infirmary

Freddie’s mother, Rebecca, said: “The response to Freddie’s Easter egg appeal has been incredible. Seeing how much kindness and generosity has come from his idea has been truly overwhelming. We cannot thank everyone enough for helping him spread joy to so many children. The support from Candlelighters has been life-changing for our family, and it’s amazing to see the community come together like this.”

Leah Khan, Director at Simon Falk Opticians, was deeply moved by the initiative, adding: “When we heard about Freddie’s appeal, we knew we had to help. Our patients responded in an extraordinary way, and it’s been heartwarming to see so many people come together to make a difference. Freddie is an inspiration to us all.”

Thanks to Freddie’s determination and the generosity of the community, hundreds of children at Leeds General Infirmary will enjoy a special Easter surprise.

To support Freddie’s fundraising efforts, visit his JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/teamfreddie

For more information about Candlelighters and how you can support children like Freddie, visit www.candlelighters.org.