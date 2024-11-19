Incredible Outwood Family teachers set to attend the ‘Oscars’ of the teaching profession

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inspirational teachers from across the Outwood Family of Schools will head to London to attend the ‘Oscars’ of the teaching profession. Taking place on November 30th, the annual Pearson National Teaching Awards UK Ceremony will honour and celebrate the outstanding achievements of educators from across the UK.

At the ceremony, finalists will be in the running for Gold Awards, having already been recognised amongst thousands of nominees earlier this year when they received Silver Awards.

Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) has teachers in the running for Gold Awards in the following categories:

Early Years Team of the Year – Outwood Primary Academy Woodlands, Doncaster

Teacher of the Year in a Primary School – Natalie Poornomansy, Outwood Primary Academy Woodlands, Doncaster

Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School – Rachel Hindley, Outwood Academy Hindley, Wigan

Unsung Hero – Josh Bray, Outwood Academy Shafton, Barnsley

Outwood Family Silver Award winners are now in the running for Gold

The glittering awards ceremony, which will be hosted by TV presenter and radio broadcaster Gaby Roslin at The Brewery, will bring together teachers, lecturers, support staff, institutions and special guests. The evening will showcase the incredible work of all who work in education, going above and beyond what is required to make young people’s educational experiences not only valuable but unforgettable.

Lee Wilson, CEO at OGAT, said:

“I am thrilled that several of our dedicated staff members have been shortlisted as finalists for the prestigious Pearson National Teaching Awards! This is a testament to their unwavering commitment to our students, innovative teaching practices, and passion for fostering a love of learning.

"These teachers exemplify the very best of our family of schools and their dedication inspires us all. To be recognised on a national level is an incredible achievement and I am immensely proud of each and every one of them.

"Their hard work and creativity in the classroom make a real difference in the lives of our students and this nomination is a well-deserved acknowledgement of their exceptional contributions. I wish them the very best of luck in the final stage of the awards. Regardless of the outcome, they are already winners in our eyes!”

The Pearson National Teaching Awards are organised by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity that has been supporting educators for over 25 years. These awards aim to acknowledge the essential roles that teachers, support staff, and early years educators play in shaping the lives of young people.

Mary Palmer, CEO of the Teaching Awards Trust shared her thoughts on the upcoming ceremony:

“Every educator deserves acknowledgement for the exceptional impact they have in both their classrooms and the wider community, every day. The awards evening is a chance to take a moment to reflect on the incredible work happening in early years, schools and colleges across the UK, and celebrate all who make it happen. Huge congratulations to everyone who has made it this far and best of luck!”

Entries are now open for educators across the country to be recognised in the 2025 Pearson National Teaching Awards. Submissions can be made through the Pearson National Teaching Awards website.