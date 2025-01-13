Improving health with weight loss as a Vegan - Yes you can.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mary is an inspiration to her group in York, Acomb. She has lost an incredible 4stone 11.5lb whilst enjoying her vegan lifestyle. Food Optimising with Slimming World is flexible and generous so however you like to eat can be supported!

Mary says “ I decided to join my local group because I felt totally miserable. I felt desperate for a solution. I had thought about joining my local Slimming World group but was very unsure if it would work for me. I received an offer from my GP surgery to try Slimming World for 12 weeks with the membership fee supported by the York Council. I checked I was eligible and realised this could be the answer – it was worth a try”

I was blown away. Food optimising really does go hand in hand with my vegan lifestyle. One of my favourite recipes is the Slimming World lentil and kidney bean chilli with rice, it really is midweek magic! I love cooking from scratch and the new Slimming World kitchen meal kits are just fab. Fresh ingredients all organised with recipe included so you can just cook and eat with no waste – and they taste fantastic.

One of biggest challenges was learning how to control my snacking between meals. It was a habit I had built through the lockdowns during covid and I really did want to change this habit. Support from my group to understand the challenge, gather tips and strategies and then the encouragement to make a change has meant I now feel absolutely back in control.

Mary before she joined Slimming World in Acomb, York.

I love to be able to say now that I can wear the clothes I love instead of just wearing what fits me. The changes I have made has really helped me with my raised blood pressure, aches and pains as well as improving my confidence helping me cope with my anxiety and depression better.

Vicki, her consultant in Acomb, is immensely proud of Mary. I have watched her come so far out of her comfort zone. Her confidence was clearly at an all time low when she joined but over time I watched her start to feel comfortable to talk to more and more people. She now try’s anything new, without fear of what might happen knowing she can just have a go!

The York Council still offer to support any who are eligible to get 12 weeks access to a Slimming World group. You can find out all the information for the scheme on the York city council website.

No matter your lifestyle, dietary requirement or preferences all our consultant know they can help you lose weight and feel great just like Mary.

Find your nearest group on the Slimming World website.