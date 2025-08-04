Ilkley Moor crowned as Yorkshire's most iconic view

Ilkley Moor has officially been crowned Yorkshire’s most iconic view following a public vote launched by Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) in celebration of the new state-of -the-art terminal expansion which provides 83% more seating for passengers along with a new panoramic view of the runway.

It was this new scenic view of the runway that sparked the search for Yorkshire’s most picturesque landmark, with members of the public entering their submissions for a chance to win a free VIP travel experience for their next departure from LBA.

Residents across the region were able to nominate any location across Yorkshire, with Ilkley Moor receiving an astounding 19% of the vote to take the top spot in a landslide victory.

This public vote was designed to honour the various beauty spots across Yorkshire while marking the new transformative chapter for LBA and its role as a gateway to other scenic spots across Europe and further afield.

Here’s a list of Yorkshire’s most iconic views as voted for by the public:

Ilkley Moor Malham Cove Whitby York Minster Yorkshire Sculpture Park Knaresborough Viaduct Brimham Rocks The Piece Hall Robin Hood’s Bay Harewood

To launch the competition, LBA embarked on a tour of some of Yorkshire’s most beloved scenic spots, previewing the new terminal seats and promoting the expansion project. Many of these picturesque spots went on to feature in the public’s top 10 most iconic views.

The new terminal expansion is now open and fully operational, offering a modern and enhanced passenger experience for those passing through LBA. As part of the celebrations, large scale images of these iconic images and scenic views will be installed on various hoardings around the airport, as the airport moves into phase two of the REGEN development, which will see the renovation of the existing terminal.

John Cunliffe, Commercial and Strategy Director at Leeds Bradford Airport commented: “We’re proud to officially launch our new terminal, which strengthens Yorkshire’s connection to the rest of the world. As we celebrate the new panoramic views of the runway, it feels only right to celebrate the stunning landscapes and iconic locations that make Yorkshire so special. Ilkley Moor is a truly deserving winner of ‘Yorkshire’s most iconic view’ and is a natural beauty that symbolises the region’s rugged charm.”

For more information regarding the new REGEN development please visit: https://www.leedsbradfordairport.co.uk/

1 . Contributed Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Artwork credit: Felicity Aylieff, Expressions in Blue, 2024 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales