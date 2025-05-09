“I love being a palliative care nurse: sometimes it’s the little things, not the big things, that make all the difference.”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shares Samantha Brook, 54, Interim Ward Manager at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice. Having joined the Headingley-based hospice nearly five years ago, after 13 years working in the NHS, Sam opens up and shares her experience of nursing ahead of International Nurses Day (12 May).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Sam, nursing is more than a profession. Inspired by her mother, a lifelong nurse, she grew up surrounded by the values of care and compassion, instilling in her the desire to support others in their most vulnerable moments.

Her journey led her to palliative care, a specialty she describes as a privilege and a passion. "People frequently ask, ‘How do you do this job?’ and I think to myself - this work needs me as much as I need it," says Sam. "It’s almost like my religion. I absolutely love my job - I’m very lucky."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, holistic and compassionate care is the cornerstone of everything we do,” explains Sam. “It’s about providing comfort and support to people going through their hardest times.”

Sam has worked at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice for nearly five years.

Sam and her team work together across disciplines - from doctors and therapists to catering staff and housekeepers - to ensure that patients and families receive support and comfort during their most challenging times.

Sam is passionate about challenging misconceptions surrounding hospice care. She shares: "Many people associate it solely with end-of-life treatment, but our services extend far beyond that. Some patients come for symptom management, gaining confidence in knowing they would like to be here when the time comes."

Sam is also keen to highlight the joy and sense of normality that hospice care can offer. “I’d say we’re a lot of fun - and that’s really important,” she says. “We laugh! Of course, we’re serious when we need to be, and we’re privileged to witness some deeply meaningful moments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What we do try to do is to create a normality for people as well. We help set goals for patients – whether it’s getting in a wheelchair, sitting in the garden and feeling the fresh air and the sun on their face, or fulfilling a lifelong wish, like a special trip to the seaside.”

Reflecting on what it means to be a nurse, Sam says, "I’m very proud to say that I’m a nurse. I did leave nursing for seven years, but there’s absolutely nothing that can touch it. It’s been my rock and foundation. I love coming to work: every day is a new day.”

Sam concludes: "It’s profound. People say it’s a calling, or a vocation. And it is, but it's so much more than that. A good nurse needs to be so many things: someone who is highly skilled, safety conscious, self-aware and a critical thinker.

“At Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, we help people live fully while they are unwell or approaching the end of life. Sometimes it’s the little things, not the big things, that make all the difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam works with a team of specialists at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in Leeds. For more information about the work of Sue Ryder and how to support the charity’s vital work, visit sueryder.org/wheatfields