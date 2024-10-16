Human Appeal launches 9th annual Wrap Up campaign in Bradford
Now in its 9th year, the Wrap Up campaign is a call to action for those who are able to donate winter clothing they no longer need. In partnership with Hands on London and Safestore, donations will be distributed among the UK’s most vulnerable communities, including women and children in shelters, refugees, and those experiencing homelessness to help them keep warm this winter.
The Living Standards report from The Resolution Foundation has found that absolute poverty levels are expected to rise this year, driving an additional 800,000 into poverty[1], with child poverty continuously increasing. Donations to the Wrap Up campaign have never been more vital for those in need.
Due to the ongoing cost of living crisis, alongside coat donations Human Appeal are calling on the public to donate other winter items, such as hats, jumpers, scarves and gloves.
Last year, over 12,000 items of winter clothing were donated across the country. In light of the above statistics, this year Human Appeal are hoping for their biggest Wrap Up yet, with the goal of reaching 15,000 donations.
Zaheer Khan, Director of Fundraising at Human Appeal, comments, ‘Wrap Up is one of our biggest campaigns of the year in the UK, and we’d like to extend our gratitude to our partners Hands On London and Safestore for storing and distributing donations. Every year, we ask the public to donate their unwanted winter clothing to a worthy cause. This year, our efforts are amplified by the ongoing cost of living crisis, which we expect to increase demand for winter clothing. At Human Appeal, we ask anyone with spare winter clothing to donate to someone in need this winter.’
The Wrap Up campaign will take place across Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow, Leicester, London, Luton and Manchester.
Bradford drop-off points and opening times
GET Free Books, 5 Darley Street, Bradford, BD1 3LB
o Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays & Saturdays: 11am – 5pm
GET Free Books, 7 Darley Street, Bradford, BD1 3LB
o Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays & Saturdays: 11am – 5pm
Enterprise Car & Van Hire – Bradford North, 64 Queen’s Road, Bradford, BD8 7BT
o Monday – Friday: 8am – 6pm
o Saturday: 8am – 4pm
o Sunday: 10am – 3pm
Enterprise Car & Van Hire – City Centre, Mill Lane, Broomfields, Bradford, BD5 0HG
o Monday – Friday: 8am – 6pm
o Saturday: 8am – 1pm
Enterprise Car & Van Hire – South, 244 Sticker Lane, Bradford, BD4 8RS
o Monday – Friday: 8am – 6pm
o Saturday: 8am – 1pm