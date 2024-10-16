Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Human Appeal, one of the UK’s fastest growing charities, has today launched its 9th national annual Wrap Up winter clothing donation campaign with a total of 7 cities taking part, including Bradford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its 9th year, the Wrap Up campaign is a call to action for those who are able to donate winter clothing they no longer need. In partnership with Hands on London and Safestore, donations will be distributed among the UK’s most vulnerable communities, including women and children in shelters, refugees, and those experiencing homelessness to help them keep warm this winter.

The Living Standards report from The Resolution Foundation has found that absolute poverty levels are expected to rise this year, driving an additional 800,000 into poverty[1], with child poverty continuously increasing. Donations to the Wrap Up campaign have never been more vital for those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the ongoing cost of living crisis, alongside coat donations Human Appeal are calling on the public to donate other winter items, such as hats, jumpers, scarves and gloves.

Volunteers pack clothing

Last year, over 12,000 items of winter clothing were donated across the country. In light of the above statistics, this year Human Appeal are hoping for their biggest Wrap Up yet, with the goal of reaching 15,000 donations.

Zaheer Khan, Director of Fundraising at Human Appeal, comments, ‘Wrap Up is one of our biggest campaigns of the year in the UK, and we’d like to extend our gratitude to our partners Hands On London and Safestore for storing and distributing donations. Every year, we ask the public to donate their unwanted winter clothing to a worthy cause. This year, our efforts are amplified by the ongoing cost of living crisis, which we expect to increase demand for winter clothing. At Human Appeal, we ask anyone with spare winter clothing to donate to someone in need this winter.’

The Wrap Up campaign will take place across Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow, Leicester, London, Luton and Manchester.

Bradford drop-off points and opening times

GET Free Books, 5 Darley Street, Bradford, BD1 3LB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

o Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays & Saturdays: 11am – 5pm

GET Free Books, 7 Darley Street, Bradford, BD1 3LB

o Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays & Saturdays: 11am – 5pm

Enterprise Car & Van Hire – Bradford North, 64 Queen’s Road, Bradford, BD8 7BT

o Monday – Friday: 8am – 6pm

o Saturday: 8am – 4pm

o Sunday: 10am – 3pm

Enterprise Car & Van Hire – City Centre, Mill Lane, Broomfields, Bradford, BD5 0HG

o Monday – Friday: 8am – 6pm

o Saturday: 8am – 1pm

Enterprise Car & Van Hire – South, 244 Sticker Lane, Bradford, BD4 8RS

o Monday – Friday: 8am – 6pm

o Saturday: 8am – 1pm