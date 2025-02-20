Hull KR eye up new branding on their iconic red stadium towers

As rugby fans celebrated the first match of Hull KR's Super League season on Friday, eagle-eyed viewers spotted new branding on their iconic red towers.

This is the first time in their history that the towers have been branded, with the new imagery bringing a fresh, fun and playful element to match days. In true Specsavers wit and to celebrate the recent launch of their two-year partnership deal with Hull KR, the clever branding facing the pitch and stating ‘Left a bit’, ‘Right a bit’ brings some tongue in cheek humour to the matchday experience.

There was an iconic pyro display from the towers during the first floodlit match, giving it an immediate spotlight moment to launch the new season with a bang. Hull KR’s star player and current Man of Steel, Mikey Lewis reacted saying: ‘Wish you had that up last year’.One person also commented: ‘I like it when we add a bit of humour to the sponsorship elements around the ground’.

As fans entered the stadium, they were also met with the club’s new sponsor as they saw ‘The home of the magnificent spectacles’ written in Specsavers’ iconic green branding. Hull KR has positively embraced the new branding and are excited to bring new elements into the stadium and elevate the game-day experience for their fans. Paul Lakin, Hull KR Chief Executive, says: ‘This is a very exciting moment for the club as it’s the first time we have ever branded our towers – but it’s also a moment to add some playful humour to matchdays, and what better way to do that than with Specsavers.

‘We hope everyone visiting the stadium will appreciate the wit on match day, as we continue to raise awareness of the importance of eye and hearing health across our community but in a fun and playful way.’

This exciting partnership unites two business that are committed to supporting their community and want to bring about positive change. It forms part of a wider strategy to engage local communities through sports sponsorship and create a deeper connection with fans.

Specsavers store director David Proudfoot says: ‘It’s been brilliant to see our branding installed on Hull KR’s iconic red towers, and is quite a pinch-me moment given they’ve never been branded before.

‘It’s a fantastic way to bring to life our partnership, as well as encourage engagement with our three stores in Hull and highlight the importance of eye and ear health, while still encouraging laughter on game day.

‘We’re extremely grateful to Hull KR for all their support and wish them huge luck in their next game of the season.’ Hull KR play every home game at Sewell Group Craven Park, Hull, where spectators can see the Specsavers Hull stores across from the stadium. For more information about the Hull stores or to book an appointment, visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/hull or call 01482 324494.

As part of Specsavers’ mission to make eye health accessible to all, it also offers a Home Visits service to those who need it, with mobile opticians covering more than 90% of the UK.