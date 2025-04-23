Huddersfield science company proved a good egg for local children’s hospice this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kind-hearted employees at Huddersfield science company Lubrizol have been good eggs for families at Forget-me-Not Children’s Hospice this Easter.

The company’s kind-hearted employees donated a big pile of around 100 Easter eggs to benefit children and their families using the services of the hospice.

At this time of year Forget-me-Not Hospice hosts an annual party for families supported through its respite service with every child being given an Easter egg.

The hospice’s representatives also visit families who use its services, handing out Easter eggs that have been donated by generous members of the community such as Lubrizol.

The Easter eggs donated by Lubrizol

The hospice is supporting around 800 people including children and their parents, from its purpose built base, Russell House.

It provides nursing care, hydrotherapy, creative therapy, days out, memory-making, end-of-life care, bereavement support and counselling to families facing or living with the loss of their child.

Beverley Firbank from the hospice’s fundraising team said: “Thank you so much to Lubrizol and everyone who supports us so generously with Easter eggs. They are very much appreciated by the children who come to our Easter party and those we support in the community.”

Sinead Quinn, from Lubrizol’s charities and communities committee, said: “This is the second year running that we have supported Forget-me-Not Hospice at Easter time and we’re very happy to have gathered up around 100 eggs this year to donate.

“It’s important to us to give back to the communities we serve and we are sure that these Easter eggs will have gone down very well with everyone who received one.”