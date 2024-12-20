Huddersfield science company employees help charity wrap up a special Christmas for hundreds of hospitalised young cancer patients across the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Science company employees from Huddersfield have helped bring Christmas cheer to hundreds of young cancer patients stuck in hospital over the festive season.

Staff at Lubrizol in Huddersfield stepped out of their labs and offices to help the Project Youth Cancer charity put together hundreds of festive gift bags for cancer patients aged between 13 and 24 who are facing Christmas in hospital.

Not only that, the company also donated hundreds of hot chocolate sachets that were packed in the bags to provide an additional sweet treat.

Formerly known as the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust, Project Youth Cancer has been providing support to young people going through cancer, as well as friends and family, for nearly 30 years. It also funds research into cancers specifically affecting young people.

Lubrizol employees making Project Youth Cancer gift boxes

Every year the charity runs a Christmas appeal, which involves sending out hundreds of special festive treat bags to units across the UK, from Aberdeen to Plymouth, Dublin and Belfast, destined for teenagers and young adult cancer patients spending December 25 in hospital.

The charity has seen a rise in need with 600 gift bags needed this year.

Pam Thornes from Project Youth Cancer said: “These 13-24-year-old cancer patients will be spending their Christmas day in hospital, facing a very different day to the one we all hope for.

“We’re a small charity. To pull off this Christmas appeal is something we would really struggle with on our own. We’re extremely grateful to Lubrizol for helping us make sure these gifts are winging their way across the UK to teenaged and young adult cancer patients.

Lubrizol employees helping create Project Youth Cancer presents.

“We’re absolutely delighted that Lubrizol volunteer for us. They come and they give us hours of hard work and they always complete it with a smile. We’re very grateful for their hard work and the work ethic they bring with them.”