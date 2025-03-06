Huddersfield MP visits local rehabilitation service

A Huddersfield care service which supports adults with mental health needs welcomed a visit from the local MP who described the “incredible” work being done by staff to support some of the most vulnerable members of the community.

Gledholt Mews and Coach House, on Greenhead Road, Huddersfield, was visited by Huddersfield Labour MP Harpreet Uppal who toured the facility and spoke to staff and service users during her visit to find out more about the treatment offered on site and what a typical recovery journey looks like for the men and women benefiting from the service.

The service, part of the Cygnet Health Care division, is a community rehabilitation service for adults with mental health needs or a personality disorder.

Following the visit, Harpreet said: “I visited the Cygnet Health Care service in Huddersfield to see first-hand the incredible work they do in mental health and specialist care. It was great to meet staff and hear about their dedication to supporting some of the most vulnerable in our community.

Harpreet Uppal, Labour MP for Huddersfield, visits staff at Cygnet Health Care service

“Ensuring high-quality mental health services is a priority, and I’ll continue working to support local providers like Cygnet Health Care in delivering the best care for people in Huddersfield.

“Thank you to the team for having me.”

Service manager Enrique Jose Chacrois said the visit was a big success and he looked forward to working with Harpreet further.

He added: “We were delighted to welcome Harpreet and provide an insight into the compassionate, person-centred care we deliver.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for our staff and service users to share their experiences and showcase the positive outcomes we achieve.

“Harpreet was touched by the quality and passion of our service and commented on the positive and calming energy of our service, as well as our positive culture, supportive environment and how wonderfully clean it was! She was very attentive, caring and compassionate during her discussions with staff and residents and was impressed with our model of care and general ethos and passion to make a difference.

“Seeing our local MP engage with our team and learn about the impact of our work was truly encouraging, and we appreciate her support in recognising the importance of high-quality mental health care.”