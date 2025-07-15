Huddersfield food bank gains extra supplies thanks to local homebuilder

A food bank serving Huddersfield and surrounding areas has been given a funding boost by homebuilder Redrow.

The Welcome Centre Food Bank, based in Huddersfield, is one of the largest independent food banks in the UK. Last year the team provided over 386,000 meals to individuals and families facing food poverty across South Kirklees.

“The Welcome Centre Food Bank is a registered charity that depends on grants, donations, and the unwavering support of the local community to continue providing essential services—and to remain the beacon of hope it has become for so many,” said Charlie Taylor, fundraising manager at The Welcome Centre Food Bank.

“Our service is not means-tested—we assist many individuals in full-time employment who are still struggling to make ends meet due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

LtoR Charlie Taylor from the Welcome Centre and Redrow's Kat Richardson

“We’re incredibly grateful to Redrow for this donation of £500. It truly means a great deal to us and will make a significant difference to the support we offer.”

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire added: “There’s a strong sense of community in Huddersfield and organisations like The Welcome Centre Food Bank play a part in making it even stronger, with volunteers providing support when residents need it most.”

Redrow is currently building 222 properties at its Meadow Vale development, located off Bradford Road. For further information visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/Meadow-vale-162826

For further information on The Welcome Centre Food Bank visit www.thewelcomecentre.org

