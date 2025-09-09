Huddersfield firm confirmed as sponsor for 2025 National Lived Experience Awards

Huddersfield-based firm, U Energy, a solar energy company based on East Street, are proud to sponsor a glittering awards ceremony that recognises individuals with mental health difficulties, learning disabilities and autism.

U Energy have pledged their support to the 2025 National Lived Experience Awards. The awards are a flagship event run by leading health and social care organisation, Cygnet Group, which supports young people and adults with mental health needs, acquired brain injuries, eating disorders, autism and learning disabilities within the UK.

The awards celebrate and recognises the different number of inspiring service user projects that have made a difference at a local level in both NHS and private mental health, autism and learning disability services nationwide. They are a vital opportunity to recognise and honour individuals who have used their experiences to bring about positive change, whether through advocacy, peer support, co-production or creative projects that empower others and reduce stigma.

Speaking on behalf of Cygnet Group, Raf Hamaizia, Expert by Experience Lead, said: “We are incredibly grateful to all our sponsors, including U Energy, for helping bring the National Lived Experience Awards to life.

“Their support enables us to shine a light on the powerful contributions of those with lived experience and celebrate their stories, strength and impact.

“The 2025 awards promise to be a moving and uplifting occasion, bringing together service users, staff, carers, and supporters from across the country.”

Award categories include the Leadership Award, Celebrating Diversity Award, Hope and Positivity Award and Individual Progress Award, among others.

The awards will take place on September 23 at Colwick Hall, Nottingham. This year’s theme and dress code has been chosen by the lived experience events team and is Bridgerton and Rainbows.