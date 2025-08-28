Howarths Foundation nets valuable funds

A celebrity football match, The Stephen Gautrey Cup, arranged by Howarths Foundation to commemorate a special friend who lost his life in 2023, has helped to raise over £3,500 for the Cleckheaton-based charity.

Each year Howarths Foundation, which supports the hidden homeless and those with addictions into employment and housing, brings together the Howarths Foundation Football Team to take on The Phoenix – Supporters Charities Football Club.

This year, Howarths Foundation Football team, made up of the charity's business supporters, took the title with a 7-1 victory over The Phoenix, which this year included local celebrity darts player Joe Cullen and actor James Hooton.

Andy Howarth, CEO at Howarths Foundation, comments: “The Stephen Gautrey Challenge Cup started as a small gathering and is now a much-loved annual event, thanks to the help of Stephen’s family.

Rosemary Gautrey presents Howarths Foundation Football team with The Stephen Gautrey Cup 2025.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who joined us on the day – whether volunteer, player or spectator. Your support means a great deal, and we know that the much-needed funds raised will help our charity to continue to make a life-changing difference locally.”

Dan Gautrey adds: “We love seeing everyone come together to remember Stephen. Knowing that this also helps to raise valuable funds for Howarths Foundation makes it extra special. Big shout out to all the players, sponsors, volunteers and WRFCA, you have helped to raise a superb amount for a great cause.”

The Stephen Gautrey Cup 2025 was sponsored by Howard Civil Engineering and OCU Group.