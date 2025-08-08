How to save money this school holidays: Smart tips & discounts for a budget friendly summer

School Holidays

August can be the perfect month with sunshine, family fun and well-earned relaxation. But with travel, accommodation, food and activities all at peak prices, costs can quickly add up.

The good news is with a bit of planning and some smart use of discounts, you can enjoy an amazing August holiday without overspending. Discounts for Teachers have shared how to make the most of your summer, from discounted stays and travel to affordable days out, perfect for teachers taking advantage of the time off or parents looking for ways to keep their kids busy.

1. Get Great Deals on Days Out and Attractions

August is prime time for family days out and entertainment, but entrance fees can add up. Look for discounts on popular venues or offers where kids go free. If you’re eligible, Discounts for Teachers offers discounts on the following:

National Trust sites for exploring beautiful gardens and historic houses

Watermouth Castle with fun rides and activities

Hertfordshire Zoo with family-friendly summer offers

Drayton Manor Theme Park for thrill seekers

Madame Tussauds with special ticket deals

Many attractions offer summer promotions or discounted family tickets, so check deal websites and membership programs before you go.

2. Take Advantage of Meal Discounts

Dining out with the family doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Many restaurants and pubs offer “kids eat free” or reduced-price menus during August. Keep an eye on local deals to enjoy meals out without guilt. Keep an eye out for food discounts like the Tastecard!

3. Shop Smart for Summer Essentials and Wardrobe Refreshes

August sales are the perfect time to pick up swimwear, sandals, sun hats and more at a fraction of the cost. Combine end of season sales with discount codes or cashback apps for extra savings. Don’t forget essentials like sunscreen and toiletries which can often be found on offer.

4. Plan Ahead and Enjoy Free or Low-Cost Fun

Not all fun has to come with a price tag. Planning ahead can save you from last-minute costs and help you discover free or low-cost local activities such as parks, museums, beaches, and community events. Many towns offer summer programs that are perfect for families and just as memorable as pricier days out.

To stretch your budget even further, plan your meals in advance and cook at home when you can. Supermarkets often have family meal bundles or ready-made picnic packs that are ideal for days out or quick dinners. Picnics are a fantastic way to enjoy a day outdoors without the hefty restaurant bill.

5. Use Loyalty Schemes and Discount Platforms

Sign up to loyalty programs from supermarkets, retailers and attractions to unlock members-only deals. Regularly check discount websites and apps for flash sales, vouchers and exclusive summer offers. Cashback sites can also help you get money back on purchases you were planning to make anyway. If you work in education, the brand-new Discounts for Teachers app is the perfect way to monitor and make the most of savings.

With a little planning and the right discounts, you and your family can enjoy a fun-filled summer holiday packed with memorable moments whether you are a teacher parent or child without breaking the bank. It is the perfect way to get a well-deserved rest, make the most of the school holidays and create happy memories together without spending a fortune.