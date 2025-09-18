Housebuilder serves up donation for North Yorkshire tennis club

A leading housebuilder has helped a tennis club in Marton cum Grafton with its pickleball set-up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marton cum Grafton Community Tennis Courts Association recently laid down markings for a pickleball court on its premises, and Barratt Homes helped the club on its way with a £150 donation towards new equipment for those taking up the sport.

Building a range of properties nearby at its Harclay Park development in Boroughbridge, the five-star housebuilder has been supporting tennis clubs following another thrilling tournament at Wimbledon in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pickleball; a similar sport to tennis played on a smaller court, is growing in popularity in the UK and members of Marton cum Grafton Community Tennis Courts Association now have an additional option to suit their interests and exercise regime.

B&DWYW - SGB-47271 - Pickleball enthusiasts enjoying their sport following Barratt Homes' donation

Douglas Hunt, Chair at Marton cum Grafton Community Tennis Courts Association, said: “We are pleased to have received the donation from Barratt Homes, and are grateful for its support towards our new pickleball courts and equipment.”

Barratt Homes’ donation was arranged following Wimbledon, in which Italy's Jannik Sinner and Poland's Iga Świątek came out on top in the men’s and women’s finals, respectively.

Investing in local communities is a key part of building a new development, and the housebuilder’s support of Cleckheaton Lawn Tennis Club was in celebration of one of the most prestigious events in the tennis calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wimbledon is an institution that, every year, encourages more and more people to pick up a racket and give the iconic game a go.

B&DWYW - SGB-47281 - Members in Marton cum Grafton making the most of the new equipment

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “Marton cum Grafton Community Tennis Courts Association is a fantastic hub for tennis enthusiasts in the local community, bringing people together to have fun and exercise.

“Wimbledon was the perfect opportunity to celebrate local clubs and encourage new residents to embrace their newfound communities.”

For more information about memberships at the tennis club, visit the website at Marton cum Grafton Community Tennis Courts Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located in the popular town of Boroughbridge, the new community at Harclay Park offers semi-rural living, surrounded by 17 acres of green space with convenient city connections to Leeds and York. Residents can also take advantage of a range of local amenities including shops, cafes and restaurants on the high street.

To find out more about any nearby developments, visit the website at Barratt Homes in North Yorkshire.