Housebuilder helps Ilkley community celebrate Yorkshire Day in style
The developer supported the annual civic celebration take place by sponsoring the Acoustic Stage at Ilkley Bandstand.
The celebrations lasted three days, starting on Friday August 1 with a parade starting at the Winter Garden, followed by a weekend of live music, food, drink, family activities, street art, drama, poetry and much more.
Sarah Brookfield-Almond, Ilkley Business Improvement (BID) Manager, said: “What an incredible celebration weekend! It shone such a joyful spotlight on Ilkley and its vibrant community, creating lasting memories for everyone involved.
“This event was the result of a year-long collaboration between Ilkley Town Council, Bradford Council, and Ilkley BID and we’re very grateful to our sponsors for making it all possible.
“A special thanks to David Wilson Homes for their generous sponsorship of the Acoustic Stage at Ilkley Bandstand, the heart of our town. The support played a vital role in bringing this fantastic event to life.”
Gavin Birch, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We’re thrilled to have supported the Yorkshire Day event in Ilkley this year, and hope all who attended enjoyed the wonderful activities on offer.
“It’s our responsibility as a leading housebuilder to support the local communities in the areas we build new homes, and we are delighted to hear the weekend was a great success.”
David Wilson Homes is building a range of properties in Burley in Wharfedale at its Centurion Meadows and Imperial Court developments.
For more information about any nearby developments, visit the website.