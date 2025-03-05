Housebuilder enters partnership with charity to transform young people’s lives in Grimsby

The Barratt Foundation has donated £300,000 to OnSide, a national youth charity dedicated to transforming the lives of young people, with its coming soon site in Grimsby.

The one-year partnership will support OnSide to reach more young people across the UK, many of whom have disadvantaged backgrounds.

OnSide builds state-of-the-art multi-million-pound youth centres (called Youth Zones) in the most economically disadvantaged areas of the UK. Staffed by skilled and dedicated youth workers, OnSide empowers young people to lead positive and fulfilling lives. With 15 Youth Zones already operating across the UK and a further seven due to open by 2026, the charity is the largest provider of open access youth work in the country.

One of the new Youth Zones set to open in 2026 includes one located on Chantry Lane in Grimsby. This Youth Zone is less than a 15 minute drive from Barratt Homes’ Wigmore Park development and David Wilson Homes’ High Forest development.

In 2024, OnSide reached over 50,000 young people, with almost three quarters coming from the most deprived areas of the country. As well as offering a wide range of sports and activities, the Youth Zones provide over 120,000 meals for £1 or less, helping to combat the effects of food poverty.The services offered by OnSide are increasingly important, as the number of youth centres in England has dropped by more than half since 2011.

The Barratt Foundation’s generous grant will be essential in enabling the current Youth Zones to continue their life-changing support, empowering thousands of young people to thrive.

OnSide also led extensive research last year with YouGov to hear the voices of over 5,000 youngsters aged 11-18 into the challenges that they face. Generation Isolation found that almost half of young people spend their free time alone in their bedrooms, with screens occupying most of their time.

When asked what one thing would improve their lives outside school, young people’s message was clear – more affordable leisure activities and safe, fun places to socialise and learn new skills.

Jamie Masraff, Chief Executive of OnSide, said: “OnSide’s work is built on partnerships with forward-thinking organisations like The Barratt Foundation, who share our belief in unlocking young people’s potential and providing them with the opportunities, support, and encouragement they need to thrive. We are incredibly grateful to The Barratt Foundation for their generous support, which will have a transformative impact across our network of Youth Zones.

“At a time when young people are facing unprecedented challenges with isolation, loneliness, and mental health, this partnership will help us bring vital youth work to even more communities – and make a lasting difference to young people across the country.”

Andy Button-Stephens, Head of The Barratt Foundation, said: “We recognise that being a young person today is more challenging than ever before, with the challenges of social isolation, youth unemployment, social media and often a lack of positive role models.

“We are confident that this contribution will make a tangible difference to young people's lives through the empowering youth work that OnSide delivers.”

To kick-off the partnership with OnSide, colleagues from Barratt and David Wilson Homes visited the charity’s Youth Zone in Warrington to learn how the grant is making a difference. They took part in a range of activities including cookery, a music workshop and football.

The Barratt Foundation represents Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes and Redrow across their charitable work. The Foundation’s vision is to help communities throughout the UK to thrive, focusing its support on children and young people and those most disadvantaged.

To find out how to access OnSide’s Youth Zones or to support its work, visit the website: https://www.onsideyouthzones.org/

