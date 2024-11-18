Housebuilder donates funds for allotment equipment in Driffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local housebuilder, Barratt Homes Yorkshire East is supporting a local Driffield allotment with a £500 donation towards new equipment.

Based on Cemetery Lane, close to Barratt Homes’ Mortimer Park development in Driffield, the allotment is home to 112 plots for residents living across the parish of Driffield and Little Driffield. Owned and managed by Driffield Town Council, the allotment’s aim is to cater to residents’ well being and diversity goals, as it is recognised that working on an allotment can provide a whole host of physical and mental health benefits.

Barratt Homes began working with the team at the Driffield allotments as part of National Allotment Week in August. Now, their £500 donation has gone towards brand new equipment that will benefit each plot holder whilst working on their allotments.

Speaking on the donation, Sarah Hanna, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ Mortimer Park development, said: “As a local housebuilder, it’s important to us to contribute to the wellbeing of local people and biodiversity of green spaces close to where we build.

“The allotments close to our Mortimer Park development are a fantastic amenity for new and existing residents, and we have been excited to show our support for the allotment team.

“We’re delighted to have been able to donate funds for new equipment that all the plot holders of the allotments can benefit from.”

Robert Flack, Allotment Officer for Driffield Allotments, said: “We are extremely grateful to Barratt Homes for their generous donation to the allotments. The plot holders take great pride in their allotment projects every day, and we’re sure the addition of this new equipment will keep them tending to their land as we move into the colder months, and beyond into 2025.”

Barratt Homes’ Mortimer Park development offers a collection of energy-efficient one, two, three and four bedroom homes which are ideally situated just a 20 minute walk from Driffield town centre. Prices for the homes currently available start from £220,000.

For more information on Mortimer Park, please visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev001688-mortimer-park/

For more information on the allotments in Driffield visit https://driffieldtowncouncil.gov.uk/the-allotments/