House builder launches community litter pick campaign in Collingham

A leading house builder, that builds new homes across Yorkshire, has launched a community litter pick initiative at its Bridgewood Green development in the West Yorkshire village of Collingham.

Miller Homes will use its sales centre there as a hub for the initiative launched on World Clean Up day which takes place on 20th September. Litter pickers, hi-vis vests and eco-friendly refuse bags will be available to use for anyone wishing to partake.

“Our residents take pride in their homes and where they live and this means our communities are places that people really want to live in,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “By providing some necessary equipment it means anyone can borrow the pickers and vests and use them whilst out maybe embracing the sustainable trend of ‘plogging’ – litter picking whilst walking or jogging.”

This initiative forms part of the housebuilders wider Homes for Nature pledge which is a commitment from housebuilders to encourage nature and biodiversity in new homes developments and provide homes wildlife in our communities too.

Miller Homes employees launch keep community clean pledge.

Other members of the wider Collingham community are also welcome to use the equipment as well.

“Helping to keep this local area free from litter will help others who live in our communities such as small animals, birds and insects to co-exist amongst us, free from anything that may damage their habitats or health,” said Debbie. “This aligns with the pledges outlined in Homes for Nature and the Yorkshire team is proud to be making its own added value contribution to protecting the environment where we are building our new energy efficient homes.”

Litter pickers, hi-vis vests and refuse bags can be collected from the Bridgewood Green sales centre each Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm.