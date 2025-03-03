Homes released to benefit first time buyers in North Yorkshire

First time buyers in North Yorkshire are being encouraged to take a look at Barratt Homes’ Harclay Park development in Boroughbridge, where a range of homes perfect for that first step on the property ladder have been released.

The new community, located on Stump Cross, is ideal for a variety of house hunters, with the one bedroom Amber style property being a stand out for first time buyers.

The Amber is a modern home with an open plan kitchen and lounge on the ground floor. Upstairs there is a large double bedroom with adaptable work from home space, as well as a family bathroom.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “Our Amber style homes at Harclay Park are ideal for those looking to make the step onto the property ladder.

“With the development’s unbeatable location, we are expecting the homes to be snapped up quickly. We recommend anyone interested in moving to speak to our sales team at the development to find out more.”

Located in the popular town of Boroughbridge, the new community being built at Harclay Park offers semi-rural living, surrounded by 17 acres of green space with convenient city connections to Leeds, York and Middlesborough.

Residents can also take advantage of a range of local amenities including shops, cafes and restaurants on the high street.

There are also a number of schemes available for those looking to make a move, including the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and employees of the NHS, can receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new home.

For more information about any developments in the area, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in North Yorkshire.