Homelessness charity Oasis Community Housing gives special award to homebuilder Lovell for its support

Homebuilder Lovell has been presented with an award by Oasis Community Housing which is based in the North East and supports people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The North East region of Lovell received the Diamond Shared Value Award at the charity’s annual Black and Gold Ball, on Friday 13 June, in recognition of its support over the last year.

The company has supported Oasis Community Housing as its charity partner since March 2023 and in the last 12 months has raised a total of £42,065 by organising a range of events including a golf day at Ramside Hall in Carrville, County Durham, and participating in Oasis Community Housing’s annual 5-a-side football tournament at Gateshead International Stadium.

Volunteers from Lovell also supported the charity by helping to renovate the back garden of a property in Houghton-le-Spring that is used to help men at risk of rough sleeping. The company was a headline sponsor of the Gingerbread Street challenge which was part of Oasis Community Housing’s ‘Giving a Home’ Christmas appeal last year. It also funded, planned and designed the refurbishment of a kitchen at an accommodation project for vulnerable young people.

Director of Land and Partnerships for the North East region of Lovell, Phil Jones, said: “Oasis Community Housing does vital work in our community helping those who are homeless and people who are on the brink of being made homeless. It can happen to people for a wide range of reasons and thank goodness that Oasis Community Housing is there to help in so many ways. In the past year it has worked with hundreds of people through support sessions, drop-in centres, outreach for people sleeping rough and accommodation services.

“As a homebuilder we are acutely aware of how important it is to have a safe and settled home, so supporting Oasis Community Housing is significant to us. We were honoured to receive this award from such a worthwhile and inspiring organisation.”

The event was attended by the charity’s patron, BBC Radio Two presenter the Rev Canon Kate Bottley who made the presentation alongside the charity’s Corporate Partnerships Manager Sophie Barker and Chair of Trustees Nick Salisbury. A Diamond Shared Value Award was also presented to Komatsu UK.

Sarah Lister, Acting Chief Executive of Oasis Community Housing, said: “Our Shared Value Awards recognise those businesses that go above and beyond in support of our charity. Every year we deliver vital support, housing and, moreover, a place people feel they belong.

“We could not deliver what we do without the generous support of our valued corporate partners and the dedicated individuals within these businesses. This award reflects the real and lasting difference this partnership has made to helping people to rebuild their lives.”

The ball, which took place at the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead, was attended by more than 200 people and raised more than £32,000 for the charity’s work.