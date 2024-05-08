Homebuilder teams up with litter picking charity for West Yorkshire clean-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Barratt Foundation partnered with Cleanup UK to encourage its regional teams to unite and take part in a two-week spring clean around where they work and live.

Councils across England have to pay millions of pounds a year to clean up litter from the streets that costs the government and local councils £663 million a year, and the amount of litter dropped each year in the UK has increased by 500% since the 1960s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West’s sales, marketing and commercial teams visited Middleton Park in Leeds and managed to fill multiple bags of litter as part of the Big Barratt Cleanup.

B&DWYW - The Yorkshire West team during the litter pick at Middleton Park

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “The Big Barratt Cleanup is a fantastic way for members of the team to use their volunteering days to create a cleaner, greener and healthier environment.”

George Monck, Chief Executive at Cleanup UK, said: “We have been absolutely blown away by the incredible participation in the Big Barratt Cleanup. With all 33 Barratt divisions and 47 teams signing up, Barratt Developments PLC’s employees have made a significant impact, creating cleaner, safer, and healthier spaces in their local communities across the UK, from Aberdeen to Exeter - we could not be more delighted.

“We are very proud of the partnership we have with The Barratt Foundation. It has been transformational and has enabled us to expand our Cleanup UK Community Partners initiative geographically by setting up Community Cleanup Hubs (where we provide all the equipment, know-how, support, and inspiration) in some of the most disadvantaged wards across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to express our sincerest gratitude to everyone at The Barratt Foundation and Barratt Developments PLC for their invaluable support and commitment. Together, we are making a tangible difference in communities nationwide.”

B&DWYW - The team at Middleton Park after the litter pick

The Big Barratt Cleanup aims to protect local wildlife from the harmful effects of litter and create welcoming and safer spaces for the communities that Barratt and David Wilson Homes build in.