Homebuilder funding helps Leeds grass roots team to grow

A football team in Leeds has a range of new equipment thanks to a donation from homebuilder Redrow.

Swillington Saints FC Juniors, which was formed in 2018 and has a team of almost 200 children aged from four to 16, received £300 towards equipment including new nets.

“The team is growing every year; we have 80 more children than we did last year,” said Susan Telfer fundraiser at Swillington Saints FC.

“Due to this growth, we were in desperate need of funding to purchase more equipment, including nets, footballs and cones. Thank you to all at Redrow for this donation, which will really support the team long term.”

The Swillington Saints

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire added: “I’m really pleased to hear that our donation will help the club to grow and invite more members to join them.

“I wish them the best of luck with the rest of the season.”

