Home care company unveils Training Centre of Excellence

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Jayne Dunn, had the honour of officially opening Home Instead Sheffield & Barnsley’s new Training Centre of Excellence at a recent ceremony.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unveiling was attended by the Home Instead team as well as representatives spanning the NHS, social care, Sheffield City Council and Voluntary Care Sector organisations.

Located on Montrose Road in Sheffield, where the company has its Sheffield South office, the Training Centre will offer bespoke training focused on the development of social care skills for Home Instead’s Care Professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has seen a significant increase in demand for its services since launching in 2006 and has recently introduced healthcare at home services which sees Care Professionals supporting clients with long-term health conditions and complex needs.

Bryn Evans, Jill Evans & Allison Taylor from Home Instead with The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Jayne Dunn

Speaking about the new Centre, the company’s Registered Nurse Trainer, Sarah Bow, said, “We are delighted to be taking the next step in the upskilling of our care team. This is allowing us to deliver more integrated health and social care to clients in their own homes; in doing so we are working closely with our colleagues in the NHS and broader healthcare system.

“Through the training, our Care Professionals will be able to provide some delegated health care activities as part of their overall package of care.”

The Training Centre of Excellence also champions the professional development of Home Instead’s Care Professionals. Caregiving should be seen as a career, and Home Instead is committed to investing in their workforce. By training their staff to deliver high quality, specialist care, they encourage them to foster an expertise in a particular condition or service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working in partnership with the mobility company Clark & Partners, the Training Centre of Excellence is equipped to support carers with practical and theoretical skills such as moving and handling utilising the tracking hoists alongside other equipment with a view to vastly expanding their training capacity and range in the near future.

Sarah continued, “It is hoped that training opportunities will also be made available to local personal assistants and family caregivers in the future, making specialist care knowledge more accessible to the local community.”

Alison Taylor, General Manager at Home Instead Sheffield & Barnsley said, “We are excited to launch this new project and look forward to the real difference it will make to the lives of our community.

“By investing in delegated activity, integration and working in partnership with primary, community, acute care and further developing career enhancing skills and knowledge of Care Professionals, Home Instead Sheffield & Barnsley hopes the Training Centre will contribute to stronger support for adults receiving support in their own home, where they feel safe and comfortable with Care Professionals they know and trust, within the community.”

For more information on Home Instead Sheffield and Barnsley or the Training Centre of Excellence, please visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/sheffield-south/ or call 0114 250 7709.