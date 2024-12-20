Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team from Amazon in Leeds has been gearing up for the Christmas shopping season with a calendar full of festive celebrations.

A Christmas market, competitions and a rock choir are just some of the activities taking place at the Leeds fulfilment centre to celebrate the work that the Amazon team is doing to deliver for customers this Christmas.

Speaking on the festivities, Shiona Rolfe, General Manager at Amazon in Leeds, said: “The team here picks, packs and ships thousands of parcels for customers up and down the country throughout December. It’s an exciting time on site as we work together to make our processes run smoothly, safely and efficiently to deliver gifts and essentials during the festive season.

“Our month of celebrations allows us to share festive cheer and fun every day when we come into work. It’s a special time for me as the site’s General Manager and I look forward to it every year.”

Holiday season celebrations take place at Amazon in Leeds

Gheorghe Farcas took part in the celebrations on site. He said: “The end of the year is always an exciting time at Amazon in Leeds. And when we kickstart party season, you never know what you’ll be met with on-site every day when it comes to competitions, games and activities to get involved in. The day goes in so quickly when there’s so much positivity around!”

Over 75,000 permanent Amazon employees across the UK are being boosted by the efforts of more than 15,000 seasonal workers this Christmas, spread throughout the company’s logistics network.