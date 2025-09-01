HISTORY, HEDGEROWS AND A HINT OF HOGWARTS: STAYCATION AT SNAPE CASTLE

Step inside one of the UK’s most atmospheric historic homes: Snape Castle Under Croft and Gardens, a beautifully converted two-bedroom apartment set within the ancient walls of a Grade I-listed castle in the North Yorkshire village of Snape.

Once the residence of Katherine Parr, the last wife of Henry VIII, Snape Castle is steeped in centuries of history. Today, its undercroft has been transformed into a stylish and comfortable escape for up to four guests - plus four-legged companions - offering a truly unique base for exploring the Yorkshire countryside.

Inside, the space blends original character with modern touches, including exposed stone walls, a spacious living area with plush furnishings and a Smart TV. The contemporary kitchen is well-equipped for relaxed evenings, while the ground-floor king-size bedroom and separate twin upstairs provide peaceful sleeping quarters after a day of adventure.

Outside, guests can unwind in the enclosed private courtyard garden, enjoy alfresco dining on the patio, or explore the serene castle grounds – all surrounded by historic architecture and views of the neighbouring chapel.

While there’s no official link to Hogwarts, Snape Castle’s evocative name, medieval features and storybook setting make it the perfect retreat for Harry Potter fans. It's easy to imagine Professor Snape himself striding through the cloisters.

York is just over 30 minutes away and home to The Shambles, the narrow, timber-framed street said to have inspired Diagon Alley. Families can also join the award-winning Wizard Walk, complete with spell-casting wands, magical trivia and a sorting ceremony for young witches and wizards.

The nearby town of Bedale offers a welcoming mix of pubs, independent shops and eateries, while the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors National Parks provide endless opportunities for countryside walks, scenic drives and historical exploration.

Whether you're a history enthusiast or simply seeking somewhere a little different, Snape Castle Under Croft and Gardens offers a captivating stay, full of character and comfort.