Highfield opens its doors to community members

Highfield opened its doors to a number of people from the community to help tackle loneliness. They invited anyone who would usually dine alone to join them on Friday, March 7 for a meal.

Diners were treated to a tasty lunch in the home’s dining room. Guests had a chance to chat to the home’s staff and residents, while enjoying their food. The guests came from Sherburn in Elmet Visiting Scheme and, after dinner, everyone took a tour of the home.

The home’s second chef Lindsay produced a traditional menu welcoming the guests to “Fish Friday”. Diners enjoyed a satisfying three-course meal, which included a creamy vegetable soup, lightly battered fish with chips and mushy peas, followed by a delicate midnight cake for dessert.

The ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities.

Barchester Healthcare is also behind Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, which is a registered charity that gives grants to older people and other adults with a disability to help combat loneliness and enable people to be active and engaged in the communities where the Barchester care homes operate.

Luke Owens General Manager at Highfield said: “The day was a great success. It was a great effort from my team. They are always keen to do more to help those who feel lonely or cut off from the rest of the community.”

Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential care and dementia care for 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.