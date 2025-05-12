Highfield honour staff on International Nurses Day

Coinciding with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, International Nurses Day, held on Monday, May 12, is a day to celebrate nurses and care staff around the world. Residents and staff at Highfield care home in Scarthingwell, Tadcaster, were happy to get involved.

In 2025, the theme for International Nurses’ Day is Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for nurses strengthens economies. The International Council of Nurses is aiming to highlight how crucial it is to promote nurses’ health and wellness. International Nurses’ Day is a day to give thanks for the dedication of care givers everywhere, who go above and beyond the call of duty to deliver extraordinary care and support.

Luke Owens, General Manager at the home, said: “At Highfield, our staff are hard-working, dedicated, and passionate about caring for others, and that compassion and commitment has shone through over the past year. They continue to work tirelessly, and I’m proud of the professionalism and duty of care they uphold.

"All their efforts are focused on delivering the best possible care for our residents, so it’s nice to take this time to show our appreciation in return. It is also lovely to celebrate our residents who were nurses themselves and thank them for all the hard work they did during their careers.”

Anne now at Highfield Care Home

Anne who lives at Highfieldsaid: “I used to be a nurse and I know how tiring the job is, there is so much more to think about. The staff here spend so much time and energy looking after us, it’s been lovely to show just how much we appreciate them, they do a smashing job.”

Highfield Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential care and dementia care for long term respite care.