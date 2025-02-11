Helping Parents of Neurodiverse Children Release Stress & Overwhelm Through EFT

Parenting a neurodiverse child is a journey filled with love, advocacy, and resilience—but it can also bring significant emotional challenges. Many parents experience stress, overwhelm, guilt, and burnout, often feeling like they must carry it all alone.

Certified EFT Practitioner, Hypnotherapist, and Matrix Reimprinting Specialist Louise Violet is changing that. With a new monthly online support group using EFT (Emotional Freedom Techniques), she is creating a safe, nurturing space where mums (and dads) can release emotional blocks, reduce stress, and reconnect with themselves.

A Personal Mission to Support Parents

Louise’s journey into holistic healing was deeply personal. As a single mother navigating her own ADHD diagnosis, while supporting her son through his neurodiverse journey, she understands the unique pressures that come with advocating for a child’s needs while trying to maintain emotional balance.

EFT Support for Parents of Neurodiverse Children poster

“There was a time when I felt completely overwhelmed,” says Louise. “Juggling school meetings, therapy sessions, meltdowns, and daily parenting felt like too much. I realised that if I didn’t take care of my emotional health, I wouldn’t be able to show up for my son in the way he needed.”

Her discovery of EFT (Emotional Freedom Techniques), Hypnotherapy, and Matrix Reimprinting transformed her life. These powerful techniques helped her release stress, let go of guilt, and build emotional resilience. Now, she is sharing these tools with other parents facing similar struggles.

A Unique Approach to Emotional Well-Being

Louise’s work goes beyond traditional talk therapy, focusing on somatic healing, where mind and body work together to clear emotional stress at its root. Her methods include:

Louise Violet - Hypnotherapist and EFT Practitioner from York

EFT (Tapping): A scientifically backed technique that calms the nervous system and reduces stress by tapping on acupressure points.

Hypnotherapy: Helping clients rewire subconscious patterns that keep them stuck in stress, anxiety, or self-doubt.

Matrix Reimprinting: A next-level EFT approach that allows people to rewrite the emotional impact of past experiences.

“Many parents of neurodiverse children carry an immense emotional load,” Louise explains. “There’s the constant worry, the advocacy battles, the sleepless nights, the guilt of wondering if you’re doing enough. My goal is to give parents a space where they can breathe, let go, and feel supported.”

New Monthly EFT Support Group for Parents of Neurodiverse Children

Louise’s latest initiative is a monthly online EFT support group, specifically designed for mums and dads of neurodiverse children who are struggling with stress, overwhelm, and emotional burnout.

First session FREE (11 March 2025)

Monthly on Tuesdays, 1:00pm – 2:30pm (UK time) via Zoom

£15 per session thereafter

Limited to 8 attendees – Book here: www.stan.store/Louise-violet

Each session includes:

A guided EFT tapping sequence to release stress and emotional blocks

A safe, supportive space to share experiences (optional)

Tools to help parents feel more in control, emotionally balanced, and empowered

“Parents often put themselves last,” says Louise. “But your emotional well-being matters too. When you feel calmer and more resilient, you can show up as the best version of yourself—not just for your child, but for you.”

About Louise Violet

Louise Violet is a certified EFT Practitioner, Hypnotherapist, and Matrix Reimprinting Specialist based in York, UK. She helps individuals release emotional stress and regain confidence in their personal and professional lives. She works with clients 1:1 and in groups, supporting them in breaking free from limiting beliefs and emotional burdens.

Based in York, UK

Website: www.louiseviolet.com