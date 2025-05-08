Helping hand to get home buyers on the move in Leeds
Would-be owners are invited to the event on Thursday, May 15 at Redrow’s Centurion Fields development in Cross Gates.
The Help to Sell event will be attended by home selling experts from New Home Solutions, with Redrow’s sales team also be on hand to discuss the homebuilder’s Help to Sell scheme.
Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire said: “Our Help to Sell events are a great opportunity for buyers with a home to sell to discuss their options with a team of experts.
“If a buyer decides to use our Help to Sell scheme, our team and our estate agent partners will do a lot of the work to market and sell their existing property. Including a free a valuation and creation of a marketing plan.
“It’s all designed to make things easy and convenient for you; as well as working to achieve a quick sale.
“One of the biggest costs when selling your house is often your estate agent's fee. This may be a percentage of the selling price or a fixed fee. However, for customer’s using Help to Sell, we will contribute significantly towards these fees.”
The event will be held on Thursday, May 15 from 5pm to 7pm.
Once complete, Centurion Fields will feature 200 properties, with a selection of three and four-bedroom designs from Redrow’s popular Heritage Collection.
Residents will benefit from being just a short walk away from the planned new Thorpe Park Railway Station, where work is due to start later this year, subject to planning, as well as being close to junction 46 of the M1.
To find out more about Centurion Fields call the sales team on 0113 5375931 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/centurion-fields-leeds-162722