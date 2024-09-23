Help for hampers as Wetherby charity launches older people fundraising bid
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) hopes residents and businesses will donate cash or goods which can then be turned into hampers which will raise money at raffles throughout the year.
WiSE fundraisers say money raised through the appeal could prove vital, as hundreds of people prepare for the long winter months ahead.
Liz, fundraiser at WiSE, said: “Every hamper we manage to whip up- be it through donated cash or goods- will be given away as raffle prizes, turning your small donation into a much larger sum of money for our small, local charity.
“Older people right here in Wetherby will be starting to prepare for colder days and darker nights. But every penny we raise through this appeal will help us to reduce loneliness, end isolation and improve wellbeing for hundreds of older people across the district.”
WISE is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds City Council (LCC). Its aim is to improve quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support. It was recently given the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, which is equivalent to an MBE. If you can support the hamper appeal, please email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.