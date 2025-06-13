Hats off! to Stagecoach Leeds Morley! Young students shine at The Victoria Theatre

Stagecoach Leeds Morley wowed audiences at The Victoria Theatre in Halifax. 24 students aged from 6 to 15, all from South Leeds and the surrounding area, took to this historic stage to perform a new musical show entitled ‘A Shorty Play.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their exciting performance featured songs ‘One Short Play – ‘Dear Old Shiz’, ‘Dancing Through Life’, ‘I'm Not That Girl’, One Short Day’, ‘Defying Gravity’ from the smash hit musical Wicked.

Stagecoach Leeds Morley Principal Mark Heslop was blown away by his students performance: "I'm really proud of all the students. They all worked so hard in the additional rehearsals which showed in the routine once they hit the stage. Our team was a wide variety of ages but very much highlighted the team togetherness which we have at Stagecoach Leeds Morley. To perform on a professional stage such as the Halifax Victoria Theatre is a great opportunity for our students. Following in the footsteps of so many famous performers is the kind of opportunity we can provide at Stagecoach Leeds Morley."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach Leeds Morley carries a big team ethos of students, teachers and parents. Collectively they’ve created a super friendly environment for students to come and have fun being themselves and studying performing arts.

Stagecoach Leeds Morley students on stage at The Victoria Theatre

Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.

Stagecoach Leeds Morley operate on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings in South Leeds. If you have a young performer in the family aged 4-18, Stagecoach Leeds Morley offer a Two-Week Trial.

For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts Leeds Morley please visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/leedsmorley or call Principal Mark Heslop on 07497 278487.

​