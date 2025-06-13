Hats off! to Stagecoach Leeds Morley! Young students shine at The Victoria Theatre
Their exciting performance featured songs ‘One Short Play – ‘Dear Old Shiz’, ‘Dancing Through Life’, ‘I'm Not That Girl’, One Short Day’, ‘Defying Gravity’ from the smash hit musical Wicked.
Stagecoach Leeds Morley Principal Mark Heslop was blown away by his students performance: "I'm really proud of all the students. They all worked so hard in the additional rehearsals which showed in the routine once they hit the stage. Our team was a wide variety of ages but very much highlighted the team togetherness which we have at Stagecoach Leeds Morley. To perform on a professional stage such as the Halifax Victoria Theatre is a great opportunity for our students. Following in the footsteps of so many famous performers is the kind of opportunity we can provide at Stagecoach Leeds Morley."
Stagecoach Leeds Morley carries a big team ethos of students, teachers and parents. Collectively they’ve created a super friendly environment for students to come and have fun being themselves and studying performing arts.
Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.
Stagecoach Leeds Morley operate on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings in South Leeds. If you have a young performer in the family aged 4-18, Stagecoach Leeds Morley offer a Two-Week Trial.
For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts Leeds Morley please visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/leedsmorley or call Principal Mark Heslop on 07497 278487.