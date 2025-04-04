Harron Homes selects Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice as Charity of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Midlands housebuilder Harron Homes has announced Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice as its Charity of the Year. Bluebell Wood is based in North Anston, in South Yorkshire near Harron Homes’ Laughton Gate development in Dinnington.

The hospice provides specialist care, support, and respite for babies, children and young people with life-threatening conditions. The hospice offers care to families facing unimaginable challenges, ensuring they have the support and compassion they need at every stage of their journey. These services include short breaks, day care, community support, counselling, physio, or pre-bereavement memory work, where families can create keepsakes of their loved one. Additionally, the hospice provides sibling support, music therapy, and assistance for young adults transitioning to adult services.

Donations are what help Bluebell Wood deliver its quality care. Just £15 pays for an activity play session, £100 pays for a ‘Wriggles & Rhymes’ group session -- where parents and carers can bond with their child through music -- and £231 pays for a short break visit at home from the community team to give parents and carers a rest

As part of its commitment, Harron Homes North Midlands will be taking part in various fundraising initiatives throughout the year, from charity events and staff challenges to customer engagement activities, all aimed at raising essential funds to help Bluebell Wood continue its incredible work.

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We are honoured to be supporting Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice as our Charity of the Year. The work they do for children and their families is nothing short of extraordinary, and we are excited to rally our employees, customers, and communities to contribute to such a meaningful cause. Giving back is at the heart of Harron Homes, and we look forward to making a real difference in 2025.”

Ellie Brumley, Regional Fundraiser Barnsley & North Sheffield at Bluebell Wood, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Harron Homes North Midlands this year. Every penny raised will help us provide care and support for families who rely on our hospice. We can’t wait to collaborate on creative fundraising activities, and we’re incredibly grateful for Harron’s support.”

Harron Homes invites residents and homebuyers to get involved in supporting Bluebell Wood through upcoming fundraising activities. More details will be announced in due course.

For more information on Harron Homes and its developments, visit www.harronhomes.com. To learn more about Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice or to make a donation visit www.bluebellwood.org.