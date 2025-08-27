Harron Homes employee raises nearly £600 for children’s hospice

After braving the infamous Tough Mudder obstacle course, a determined Harron Homes North Midlands employee has raised almost £600 for the housebuilder’s charity of the year, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Tough Mudder is a team-focused endurance event combining long-distance running with a series of challenging obstacles involving mud, water, ice, and heights. For Tom Hill, 25, it was the ideal way to take on a personal challenge while raising money for a charity he admires.

Based in North Anston, near Harron Homes’ Dinnington development Laughton Gate, Bluebell Wood provides specialist care, support and respite for babies, children, and young people with life-limiting conditions, as well as support and aftercare for their families. Services include day care, counselling, sibling support, music therapy and bereavement support, helping families create treasured memories during the most difficult of times.

Tom Hill after finishing the Tough Mudder challenge

Tom, 25, an Architectural Technician for Harron Homes, said: “It was tough but really rewarding. The course pushed me out of my comfort zone, but knowing I was doing it for Bluebell Wood kept me going. The charity makes such a huge difference to families, and I’m really proud to have been able to support them in some small way.”

Harron Homes North Midlands named Bluebell Wood its Charity of the Year in April and will be running a range of fundraising activities throughout 2025.

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “Challenges like this take real determination, and we’re so proud of Tom for taking it on. Bluebell Wood’s support for families is invaluable, and it’s fantastic to see our team members go the extra mile — or in this case, several very muddy miles — to raise funds.”

For more information on Harron Homes and its developments, visit: https://www.harronhomes.com/

To learn more about Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice or to make a donation, visit: https://www.bluebellwood.org/.

