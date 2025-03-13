Harron Homes brings joy to young readers in Rossington

For World Book Day 2025 (6 March), Harron Homes North Midlands arranged a special storytelling session for reception and nursery pupils at Grange Lane Infant Academy in Rossington, Doncaster, near its De Maulay Manor development.

Two classes, one from nursery and one from reception, were treated to an afternoon of fun and interactive storytelling, brought to life by professional storyteller Beth Guiver. Using her expressive storytelling techniques, musical props, and engaging characters, Beth transported the pupils into magical worlds, fostering a love for literature in an increasingly digital age.

World Book Day is an annual event that encourages children of all ages to explore books and storytelling. Held on the first Thursday of March, it promotes reading as a fundamental skill and fosters creativity and imagination in young minds.

World Book Day 2025 embraces the theme "Read Your Way," encouraging children and young people to explore reading on their own terms, fostering a sense of freedom and enjoyment in their literary journeys. This aligns with Harron Homes' commitment to building communities that support individual growth and personal expression. Just as World Book Day empowers children to discover the joy of reading in their own unique ways, Harron Homes strives to create environments where families can shape their own stories and experiences.

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said: "It was wonderful to see the pupils so engaged in Beth’s storytelling.

“We often establish our developments close to high-quality local schools like this one because we aim to create communities that are vibrant and connected. We’re delighted to support World Book Day again, as we believe a home is a place where individuals and families can craft their own narratives, finding comfort and peace in a space they call their own."

Harron Homes and Beth Guiver also arranged an additional storytelling session at Inkersall Spencer Academy in Chesterfield, near Harron Homes’ Low Ridding development.

De Maulay Manor offers a selection of three, four, and five-bedroom homes in a sought-after location, ideal for families looking for both comfort and convenience. The development is located at Pheasant Hill Park, New Rossington, Doncaster DN11 0TT. To find out more, visit Harron Homes - De Maulay Manor or contact the sales office at 01302 511019.

For more information on Harron Homes, visit www.harronhomes.com.