Harrogate Retirees Raise A Toast To Friendship, Fun And Music At Bluebird Belles Performance

A Harrogate Retirement Living Plus community, Matcham Grange, was recently the place to be thanks to the team at McCarthy Stone, who threw a fabulous party with vintage harmony trio, Bluebird Belles.

Helping visiting retirees get into the swing of the retirement lifestyle on offer at Matcham Grange, the exclusive performance gave guests the opportunity to socialise together and see first-hand why so many retirees are proud to call the development home.

There was a hum of excited chatter as guests enjoyed a glass of fizz while listening to live music from Bluebird Belles in the beautiful communal lounge and landscaped gardens.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, said: “The event­ was a great success, and we were thrilled to welcome retirees from across Harrogate to see the Bluebird Belles exclusive performance.

The Bluebird Belles with Matcham Grange Homeowners

“This is just one of a series of social events at Matcham Grange, which have been designed to reduce isolation in older people and showcase the vibrant and social community we have here. We look forward to welcoming more homeowners to the development and seeing the community flourish.”

Designed to meet the specific needs of the over 70s, Matcham Grange comprises an elegant mix of one and two-bedroom apartments, along with heartwarming features to create a unique brand of retirement living in the local area with independence and community at its heart.

On-site amenities include a spacious communal lounge ideal for forging new friendships, beautifully landscaped gardens, and a chef-run bistro serving freshly prepared meals daily. A hotel-style guest suite provides the perfect space for friends and relatives to spend an overnight visit, while an experienced Estates Management team is on-site at all hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development and provide support through tailored personal care packages, ensuring peace of mind. Additional reassurance comes from the latest safety and security features, including 24/7 emergency call points and camera door entry.

A range of purchasing options are available at Matcham Grange to make retiring in style more accessible, such as part buy, part rent. For those looking to purchase outright, property prices start from £285,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and £375,000 for a two-bedroom home.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.