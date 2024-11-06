Harrogate Neighbours launches 'be a good neighbour' initiative to tackle social isolation
The ‘be a good neighbour’ message coincides with the start of National Meals on Wheels Week (4th – 8th November) – an initiative used to highlight the vital lifeline meals on wheels serves to the older community.
Harrogate Neighbours continues to be an integral part of the community, providing vital services to older people as well as over 100 daily hot meals, delivered by volunteers into the community.
The double decker bus served as a travelling billboard, bringing Harrogate Neighbours’ services into the heart of the community at a time where concerns over winter fuel cuts and rising.
Local resident, 77-year-old, Adrienne Gibson said, “I lost my husband Jack in August and the past few months have been really difficult for me on my own.
“I have no idea if I will receive the allowance this winter, or any help at all. It is really hard finding the information I need, but the team at Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub have been really helpful.”
Harrogate Neighborus exists to support people like Adrienne, who are unsure how to access the help they need.
The bus was open to the public on Sunday 3rd November and provided a touchpoint for passers by to find out about the vital services provided by Harrogate Neighbours.
Guests on the bus included Deputy Mayor, Philip Broadbank and his wife, meals on wheels volunteers, passers by and staff from Harrogate Neighbours.
Following a visit onto the bus for tea and cake, each guests were encouraged to be a good neighbour by posting information about the meals on wheels service through the letter box of a neighbour or friend in need.
The idea is to support older people living in the community and to help combat social isolation and to encourage people to do a community service that really counts.
CEO of Sue Cawthray said, “Since we opened the Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub in Starbeck we have evolved and are now very much a community anchor offering advice and signposting people to other local services.
“By bringing our key services into the heart of the community via a touring bus, we hope we can encourage more people to look out for their neighbours, especially as we approach the winter months, which is where we see a lot more social isolation.”
The Harrogate Neighbours bus travelled through Harrogate town and was positioned outside the Yorkshire Hotel on Sunday 3rd November.