Harrogate MS Warrior set to take on York 10K

A Harrogate man with multiple sclerosis is taking on the York 10K this summer in a powerful show of determination and positivity – all while raising vital funds for MS-UK.

Will Howell, 54, a devoted husband, father of three, and former fitness enthusiast, was diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) in 2021. Once a regular gym-goer known for his energy and love of the dance floor, Will’s life changed dramatically after he was diagnosed. His symptoms began in 2018 and progressed rapidly. Today, Will uses a wheelchair and needs 24/7 care. But that hasn’t stopped him from embracing life with courage and humour.

“MS has stripped back so much of what I used to enjoy – walking, exercise, dancing,” he says. “But I’m still here, still fighting, still living. I can’t change what’s happening, but I can choose how I respond to it.”

MS is a life-long, incurable condition that affects the central nervous system. It can cause a range of symptoms, including mobility issues, fatigue, numbness, pain, and cognitive challenges.

Will’s upcoming challenge is the York 10k on 03 August in which he’ll be pushed the route by his close friend Sam in a specially adapted wheelchair, bringing his community of friends and supporters along for the ride.

“This isn’t just about me,” Will says. “It’s for everyone facing MS or another tough diagnosis. You’re not alone, and there is still joy to be found – in a conversation, a coffee, or a smile.”

Through his challenge, Will is fundraising for MS-UK, the national charity that has supported thousands of people affected by MS. He’s passionate about making sure others feel seen, supported, and empowered to seek help.

“I’m so excited to cross that finish line — big smile on my face, joy in my heart,” he adds. “I want people to know that life doesn’t stop with MS. You adapt. You carry on. You keep finding light, even on the dark days.”

Will’s fundraising page is https://www.justgiving.com/page/william-howell-1