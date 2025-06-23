Harrogate hero embarks on 19th trip to help orphaned children in Gambia

A Harrogate-based carer is getting ready for her 19th visit to an orphanage in Gambia – a selfless mission she has undertaken annually since 2012.

59-year-old, Nicki Jones, has dedicated her life to caring for others. She began her career working at a care home at just 17 years old. Since then, Nicki has spent the majority of her working life as a support for older people in Yorkshire and further afield.

Nicki, who currently provides dedicated care for a couple living in Harrogate, has spent the last 13 years tirelessly supporting children at an orphanage in Gambia. During each visit, she brings with her essential supplies such as nappies, clothing and stationery to help support the everyday needs of the children she has grown to love like family.

Her efforts have helped thousands of children over the years, forming bonds that span continents and generations.

Nicki Jones with children at an orphanage in Gambia

Nicki’s employer, Springfield Healthcare is supporting her upcoming trip with a generous financial donation to the Sheikh Tihami I Nyass Foundation. This contribution will provide vital bags of rice, feeding over 200 children every day for two weeks – a lifeline for many of the young lives at the orphanage.

“Nicki’s unwavering commitment to caring for others, both here in the UK and abroad, is nothing short of extraordinary,” said Sarah Collinson, Live-In Care Manager at Springfield Healthcare in North Yorkshire. “We are so proud of her dedication and passion. It’s carers like Nicki who truly embody the heart of what we do at Springfield – going above and beyond to make a difference in people’s lives.”

Nicki’s dedication to caregiving extends far beyond her professional role. Her humanitarian work has become a cornerstone of her life, and this November, she will reach a milestone when she makes her 20th visit to Gambia – a journey of compassion, purpose and hope.

“I’m so grateful to Springfield Healthcare for the support on my next visit,” said Nicki. “The generous donation will make a real difference to the children I’ve come to know and love.

Nicki Jones with children at an orphanage in Gambia

Over the years, we’ve built strong relationships, and knowing that we can give them the support they need – even just a hot meal each day – means everything.”

Nicki joined Springfield Healthcare as a live in carer in 2018. Today she resides with a couple in Harrogate where she provides support with daily tasks to ensure they can remain together in their home.