Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce to host critical briefing on evolving cyber security threats for businesses

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce (HDCC) is set to host a crucial meeting focused on Cyber Security on Monday, July 14, from 5.30pm to 8pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, taking place at Harrogate’s Cedar Court Hotel will equip local business owners and directors with vital insights into the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats and strategies for robust protection.

Attendees will hear from a panel of highly experienced experts. Speakers include Steve Leach from the North East Business Resilience Centre (NEBRC), and two HDCC members with extensive expertise in the field: James Naylor from Infosecurity People and Chris Dickinson from ASC Computers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This briefing will demonstrate the real-world impact of cyber security incidents and provide actionable knowledge on what the current threat landscape looks like. Participants will learn practical steps to safeguard their organisations against increasingly sophisticated attacks, ensuring business continuity and data integrity.

HDCC President, Phill Holdsworth

"Cyber security is no longer just an IT issue; it's a fundamental business risk that all directors and owners must understand," says Phill Holdsworth, Chamber President. "Our July meeting offers a critical opportunity to get expert advice from leading experts, helping our members protect their businesses and customers against this growing threat. We strongly encourage all businesses in the area to attend."

The meeting is open to both Chamber members and first-time visitors. The evening will begin with arrival and open networking from 5.30pm to 6.15pm, followed by the main speaker presentations and a Q&A session. New member introductions and general member news will conclude the event.

All attendees must book their place via the Chamber website: https://www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/events

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce is a local business organisation committed to supporting and promoting the success of its members and the wider local community. You can find out more about their work and monthly meetings at https://www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/