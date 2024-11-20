Harrogate charity foxtrot to victory raising over £19,000 for community
Funds raised will go towards ongoing community-led activities at the Harrogate Neighbours Hub in Starbeck, and a new changing bench for the spa bathroom at The Cuttings to help those clients who need assistance with access and have limited mobility.
Over 150 guests attended the Strictly Harrogate Ball held at Rudding Park Hotel on Friday 15th November.
Sponsored by Ison Harrison and Slingsby Gin and compered by Nick Hancock, guests were treated to a sumptuous three-course meal and entertained by the Harrogate Dance Company, who performed various ballroom sets.
The themed night, which included hundreds of glitter balls and a live band, was attended by friends of Harrogate Neighbours and local businesses and organisations.
Raffle prizes were donated by local businesses and included a box for 16 people at the First Direct Arena to watch Strictly Come Dancing, pantomime tickets at Harrogate Theatre and an overnight stay at the West Park Hotel in Harrogate.
CEO at Harrogate Neighbours, Sue Cawthray said, “We are so grateful for the support we received for this year’s ball – thank you to everyone who attended, sponsored and donated fantastic raffle prizes.
“Times are tough for everybody and as we approach the colder, winter months, the funds we have received will go a long way to supporting older and vulnerable people with accessing all the services we offer to the local community.
“Since we opened the Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub in June 2024, we have been listening to the needs of the people we meet. Our aim is to roll out a programme of activities which will offer a warm friendly place that is accessible for all and some of the funds raised will help us to run these various activities”.