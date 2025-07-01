Harrogate care home residents and nursery schoolchildren unite for intergenerational environmental initiative

A care home in Harrogate recently participated in a newly launched environmental initiative, bringing together local schoolchildren and residents for a day of green-fingered activities.

Care UK’s Harcourt Gardens, on Harcourt Road, recently invited children from Harcourt Nursery to join residents as they took part in Generations of Change, an intergenerational initiative that has been launched to unite older and younger people in a shared mission of environmental stewardship.

The new Care UK Generations of Change programme aims to harness the wisdom of older members of society and the fresh perspectives of children during hands-on activities linked to biodiversity, climate change, and sustainable gardening, creating opportunities for a fulfilling knowledge exchange that will benefit the planet.

To do their bit, Harcourt Gardens residents worked with the youngsters on a gardening project at the home, focused on creating a better environment for local wildlife. The day began with the children listening to an informative talk by residents, who shared their planting tips, before everyone got stuck in and rolled up their sleeves to plant various flowers in the home’s garden.

In addition, the children and residents placed handprints on the side of the planters for a unique design to mark the occasion.

Aligned with school curriculums, this will be the first of many Generations of Change projects at Harcourt Gardens, bringing a unique bidirectional learning model into the home that allows residents to mentor children on traditional conservation practices while children share modern perspectives on sustainable living during their shared environmental projects.

Beyond environmental education, this initiative aims to combat loneliness in older people by fostering meaningful connections that promote a sense of purpose, enriching the lives of both generations as they work together towards a more sustainable future.

Jillian Pollard, Home Manager at Harcourt Gardens, said: “It was such a delightful visit from Harcourt Nursery. The children really lifted everyone's spirits, and the residents really enjoy having the children join us for regular activities at the home.

“We were thrilled to see the children and Harcourt Gardens residents so engaged in the gardening project and the absolute joy on their faces as they worked together to do their bit for the planet.

“The Generations of Change initiative allows residents and children to learn from one another and share knowledge in a fulfilling way – and it’s great to see it coming to life. We can’t wait for the flowers to bloom and to welcome more bees and other important pollinators into the gardens.

"A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff and children at Harcourt Nursery, our dedicated wellbeing team at Harcourt Gardens, and our talented gardener for making this such a meaningful and memorable experience for everyone involved.”

For more information about Care UK’s Generations of Change, and to download the free resources, visit www.careuk.com/generations-of-change

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Harcourt Gardens incorporates plenty of space for hobby and leisure activities and has its own cinema, pub and hair salon. The home provides full-time residential care, nursing care, dementia care and respite care.

For more information, contact Customer Relations Manager Jillian Shearer on 01423 205 870, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/harcourt-gardens.