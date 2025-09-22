Handley House Care Home in York to host Macmillan Coffee Morning
Following a summer filled with fun activities and community engagement, Handley House is now preparing to embrace the cosy comforts of the autumn months. Recent events have celebrated the joys of summer, and with September marking key occasions such as Harvest Festival, the home is looking ahead to a season of warmth, togetherness, and seasonal festivities.
Handley House is one of over 280 welcoming HC-One homes across the UK, offering residents a kind and supportive community. New residents joining before 30th November 2025 can enjoy 4 weeks for the price of 3, making this the perfect time to experience life at Handley House.
Embrace the warmth of a kind community this Autumn, visit Handley House to see how life at a modern, caring home can feel like being part of a big, warm family. Find out more about our activities, seasonal events, and resident life at Handley House - Care Home in York, North Yorkshire | HC One
SarahJane Ward, Home Manager at HC-One’s Handley House Care Home said:
“Autumn is all about embracing warmth, comfort, and community. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to our Macmillan Coffee Morning, and we hope our visitors will enjoy the friendly atmosphere and help us raise money for such a special cause.”