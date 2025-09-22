Handley House Care Home in York to host Macmillan Coffee Morning

Colleague and resident at HC-One care home enjoying cup of coffee and slice of cake

HC-One’s Handley House Care Home in Clifton, York, is delighted to invite the local community to a special Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday 26th September, from 10am to 12pm. Everyone is welcome to come along, enjoy delicious refreshments, and support this incredibly important charity.

Following a summer filled with fun activities and community engagement, Handley House is now preparing to embrace the cosy comforts of the autumn months. Recent events have celebrated the joys of summer, and with September marking key occasions such as Harvest Festival, the home is looking ahead to a season of warmth, togetherness, and seasonal festivities.

SarahJane Ward, Home Manager at HC-One’s Handley House Care Home said:

“Autumn is all about embracing warmth, comfort, and community. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to our Macmillan Coffee Morning, and we hope our visitors will enjoy the friendly atmosphere and help us raise money for such a special cause.”