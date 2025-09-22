Handley House Care Home in York to host Macmillan Coffee Morning

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 09:06 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 12:28 BST
Colleague and resident at HC-One care home enjoying cup of coffee and slice of cakeplaceholder image
Colleague and resident at HC-One care home enjoying cup of coffee and slice of cake
HC-One’s Handley House Care Home in Clifton, York, is delighted to invite the local community to a special Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday 26th September, from 10am to 12pm. Everyone is welcome to come along, enjoy delicious refreshments, and support this incredibly important charity.

Following a summer filled with fun activities and community engagement, Handley House is now preparing to embrace the cosy comforts of the autumn months. Recent events have celebrated the joys of summer, and with September marking key occasions such as Harvest Festival, the home is looking ahead to a season of warmth, togetherness, and seasonal festivities.

Most Popular

Handley House is one of over 280 welcoming HC-One homes across the UK, offering residents a kind and supportive community. New residents joining before 30th November 2025 can enjoy 4 weeks for the price of 3, making this the perfect time to experience life at Handley House.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Embrace the warmth of a kind community this Autumn, visit Handley House to see how life at a modern, caring home can feel like being part of a big, warm family. Find out more about our activities, seasonal events, and resident life at Handley House - Care Home in York, North Yorkshire | HC One

SarahJane Ward, Home Manager at HC-One’s Handley House Care Home said:

“Autumn is all about embracing warmth, comfort, and community. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to our Macmillan Coffee Morning, and we hope our visitors will enjoy the friendly atmosphere and help us raise money for such a special cause.”

Related topics:YorkCliftonAutumn
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice