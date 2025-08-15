Halifax resident shortlisted for UK-wide ‘What is Care?’ photography award

Public vote now open

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A powerful photograph taken by Margaret Gee, a hospital receptionist from Halifax in West Yorkshire, has been shortlisted in a UK-wide competition by leading home care provider Caremark, as part of its ‘What is Care?’ photography competition.

Launched to mark 20 years of Caremark championing home care in communities, the competition asked the public to capture what care means to them in everyday life, from small gestures to big moments. Out of hundreds of entries, one finalist was chosen from each of the UK’s 12 regions, following a rigorous judging process carried out by Caremark’s head office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret is representing Yorkshire and The Humber with a photograph capturing her husband, Brian Gee, steadying her “highly competitive, sports-mad” father-in-law, Ernest Gee. However, since this photo was taken, Ernest has now sadly passed away.

Margaret Gee's finalist photo of husband, Brian, supporting her 98-year-old dad.

The image is part of a nationwide public vote on social media to determine the overall winner of the competition. The photographer of the winning entry will receive a £1,000 luxury getaway.

Margaret said:

“This photo means so much to me because it captures my husband Brian making sure his 98-year-old dad — my wonderful, games-mad father-in-law Ernest — could still be part of our family’s holiday traditions,” said Margaret. “He’d help him bowl from his wheelchair, hold him up for pitch and putt, and make sure he never missed a game of skittles.

“Every year, all eight of our closest family would go away together so Ernest and his wife could enjoy a proper family break. Being able to do this was a complete privilege. He sadly passed away not long after we got back from one of those holidays, so being shortlisted with this photo feels especially meaningful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To me, this photo shows the deepest kind of care — quiet, everyday inclusion. Ernest always encouraged Brian’s love of sport growing up, and this feels like that care coming full circle.”

About being selected to represent Yorkshire & The Humber in the competition, Margeret commented:

“When I found out I was a finalist, it was such a nice surprise! If we win, I’d love to take Brian to Scotland. We’ve never been, and visiting the beautiful country and some distilleries together is something we’ve always liked the idea of doing.”

Voting is open to the public via Caremark’s Facebook page and will close at 9am on 29th September 2025. The entry with the highest number of public votes will be announced as the winner shortly after voting closes.

Emma Scholes, Caremark’s Director of Marketing, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been genuinely moved by the creativity and thoughtfulness behind so many of the entries. With such an incredible standard from across the country, narrowing it down to just 12 finalists was tough because each photograph carried a personal story, so judging them was emotionally challenging. We felt that Margaret’s photograph stood out as a powerful reflection of what care can mean.

“This competition marks 20 years of Caremark championing care in communities across the UK. It’s about shining a light on what care looks like in everyday life, from small gestures to life-changing support, and how differently people experience and express it. Each finalist has brought a unique perspective, and it’s been inspiring to see care interpreted so personally through their lens.

“We’re excited to now share these images with the public, celebrate the value of care in all its forms and see who the UK public chooses as their overall winner!”

For more information about the competition and to view the finalists’ photographs, visit: www.caremark.co.uk/whatiscare