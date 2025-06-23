Guiseley opticians celebrates 20-year milestone with in-store party

A retail director at Specsavers Guiseley has celebrated 20 years of serving the community with a birthday-style event at the store.

Amanda Gale, who runs the opticians with ophthalmic director Anjham Akbar, joined the team in 2005.

To mark the milestone, members of the local community were invited to join in for a little in-store fun – including complimentary fizz, baked treats, balloons and plenty of smiles.

As well as refreshments, customers were entered into a raffle to win a Marks and Spencer hamper, with John Ince taking home the prize earlier this week. Not only that, the first 19 customers through the door each received a £20 voucher towards glasses, while the 20th customer – Amy O’Doherty - received a £130 voucher.

Specsavers Guiseley, like all Specsavers stores across the country, is independently owned and run by local business owners. Amanda says: ‘What an amazing 20 years it's been. Anjham and I have clocked up 44 years at the Guiseley store between us - and 60 years with Specsavers in total. We both live locally and feel incredibly lucky to be part of this amazing community.'

Anjham adds: ‘It’s been an honour to serve the people of Guiseley with Amanda by my side. It’s such a significant milestone and from all of us in the Specsavers family, I want to say a huge thank you for all she does for our customers, our people and our business.’

For more information or to book a sight test, call Specsavers Guiseley on 01943 879 977 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/guiseley.