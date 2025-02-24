Greenholme House Care Home celebrates grand opening with spectacular event

Greenholme House Care Home, a new state-of-the-art care home, has opened in Ilkley.

Greenholme House Care Home, a new state-of-the-art care home in Ilkley, celebrated its grand opening with a lively and memorable event on Thursday, February 20.

The newly built 71-bed Avery Healthcare-owned care home represents a significant investment in the local community, providing exceptional residential, respite, and dementia care services in a high-quality and comfortable environment for older adults.

Located near the River Wharfe on Ilkley Road, Greenholme House Care Home officially opened its doors in January 2025.

The grand opening welcomed over 100 guests, including Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Mohammed Shafiq, Avery Healthcare executives, local residents, and community leaders. Attendees enjoyed an elegant event with canapés, live music, a harpist, a magician, and a casino table, creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere.

Councillor Bob Felstead, who attended the event, said in an online post: "I attended the opening for several reasons, principal amongst which is the opportunity for local people to apply for jobs. The care home will, once fully occupied, create around 50 full-time roles. The facilities are stunning and there's a variety of rooms, great catering, [and] extremely well-appointed communal spaces including an outdoor area, dining rooms, and a cinema room.”

Currently, four residents have moved into Greenholme House Care Home and 26 staff members have been hired to provide compassionate and professional care.

Resident, Sue Goodall, shared her experience on the event. She said: “The grand opening was wonderful. They did a great job. I came to look around the home with my daughter before it was open and decided I wanted to stay here.”

Greenholme House Care Home boasts premium amenities designed to enhance residents' quality of life, including a hair salon, cinema, café, outdoor terraces, private dining options, and exquisitely landscaped gardens.

This latest addition to Avery Healthcare’s portfolio further solidifies the company’s commitment to excellence in person-centred care, bringing its total to over 100 care homes and four independent living communities across the UK.

Donna Laird, Home Manager at Greenholme House Care Home, said, "Thank you to everyone for attending our event! It was a pleasure to welcome so many members of the local community to Greenholme House Care Home.”

“Providing exceptional care and supporting the well-being of our residents is at the heart of everything we do, and we are proud to have an amazing team dedicated to making a real difference every day.”

“We’d love for you to book a visit to look around and see first-hand the warm, welcoming environment we’ve created. Stay tuned for more upcoming events by following our Facebook page

To learn more about Greenholme House Care Home, schedule a tour, or reserve a place, visit the Avery Healthcare website or call 01943 889113.

Greenholme House Care Home exemplifies Avery Healthcare’s unwavering dedication to providing compassionate, high-quality care, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in the adult care sector across the UK.