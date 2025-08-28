Greenbelt Festival celebrates another successful year as it pledges to hold all tickets at 2025 prices

Dates for Greenbelt Festival 2026 27 - 30 August l Boughton House l Kettering

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the last tent is packed away and the grounds of Boughton House falls silent once again, Greenbelt Festival is celebrating another successful year that saw the jaw-dropping; awe-inspiring disco-gospel-soul family affair, Annie and the Caldwells headline the main stage; ultimate party vibes were provided by the amazing Afrobeat funk, hip-hop fusion band, K.O.G; and inspiring talks and discussion from activists Bridgerton actor, Adjoa Andoh; Silent Witness actor and disability activist, Liz Carr; and musician and producer, Brian Eno.

And let’s not forget the queen of English folk, Kate Rusby; the unstoppable force of Brit Rock, Nadine Shah; clothier, sustainability advocate, the Sewing Bee’s Patrick Grant; and Sarah Corbett’s Craftivist in Residence. Yes, that ALL happened in ONE weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if that wasn’t enough, the festival is excited to announce that all ticket prices for 2026 will remain at the 2025 prices! Yes, you heard right! That’s all the tickets, across all the categories, across the whole year, staying at 2025 prices.

Saturday night at the Hot House venue

Putting on festivals has never been tougher or more expensive. The festival sector has been hit hard in the last few years with many independent festivals calling it a day. Greenbelt works hard to create a festival that offers big names, showcases new talent, challenges and excites its festival go-ers whilst remaining true to its core beliefs. Greenbelt also appreciates it’s tough for its festival goers too, the cost of living crisis continues to bite, which is why it's holding its 2026 tickets at 2025 prices.

Each year Greenbelt looks for ways to make the festival future-proof and its tickets as affordable as possible. The festival approaches this in two main ways.

PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN TICKETING STRUCTURE

Post-pandemic Greenbelt introduced its radical and inclusive pay-what-you-can ticketing model where those who can pay - do and those who can’t - have the opportunity to pay what they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greenbelt Festival Glade Arena.

There’s just three simple price-points for adult tickets: Supported, Standard and Supporter. For Greenbelt 2026 adult weekend tickets will cost just £150 for those who choose the Supported price, £200 for the festival’s Standard ticket, and £250 for the pay-it-forward Supporter ticket.

Young adults (age 18 to 25 years) tickets will start at £120, youth (12 - 17 years) from £50, children (5 - 11 years) from £25, and under 5s are free. All at 2025 prices! This year almost 20% of Greenbelt’s festival goers opted for the ‘supporter’ ticket which enabled the festival to claim Gift Aid and VAT on the ‘donated’ portion.

GREENBELT ANGELS

Greenbelt’s Angels regularly make donations to the festival; they currently provide 20% of Greenbelt’s income. The festival simply couldn’t exist without them. The Angels allow Greenbelt to build something special each year; a festival that continues to thrive because it’s fueled by hope, creativity, and a community founded in belief and belonging.

HOW DO I GET A TICKET FOR 2026?

Tickets for Greenbelt 2026 are on sale now. Buy early and lock in the very best price for next year. You can spread your payment across nearly a whole year's worth of monthly, interest-free instalments too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year saw some 11,500 revellers enjoy Greenbelt in a year where many independent festivals have closed. The re-imagined No Fly Zone venue hosted 37 artists and performers across the weekend enabling them, and those festival-goers who weren’t able to make Greenbelt this year, be part of it without the environmental impact of travel.

Talks and performances from this venue, as well as other stages and arenas around the festival, were live-streamed resulting in over 350 additional festival-goers enjoying Greenbelt from their living rooms (with many more expected to buy a ticket to watch the stream in September).

MORE THAN MUSIC

Greenbelt Festival Sunday communion service has raised nearly £60K (before gift aid). The generous donations raised are split 50/50 - with 50% going to Greenbelt to help safeguard the future of the festival, and the other 50% to relief and restoration projects in Gaza through Greenbelt’s partnering with Christian Aid*.

Well, that’s a wrap from Greenbelt 2025 but we’ll see you in the fields next August!

Put 27-30 August 2026 in the diary!