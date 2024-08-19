Green Energy Switch offers free electric vehicle charger installations for local businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Businesses and organisations across the England can now have electric vehicle chargers installed for free thanks to an initiative by Green Energy Switch (GES), a profit-for-purpose energy services company based in Peterborough.

The scheme, launched in November 2023, supports businesses with the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) ahead of the UK government ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol vehicles from 2035. Delivered by GES’s specialist EV team, the service is proving popular with businesses looking for low or no-cost EV charger installations.

Among the organisations which have already benefited from a fully funded installation is Peterborough & Wisbech Quakers, which has premises near Peterborough’s iconic Crescent Bridge. Identifying a need for EV charging stations for staff, visitor and public use, the Quakers were referred to GES, whose EV team installed two 7.3Kwh EV chargers at no cost and with minimal disruption.

Before installing the charging station – which currently offers slow-charging capability, running off the existing electricity supply – the EV team conducted a site visit and secured planning approval from the building management committee. They also developed a three-tier tariff system for different user groups.

EV Charger installed at local business for free

Hailing the ongoing success of the nationwide EV charger installation scheme, Sarah Buttigieg, Director at Green Energy Switch, said: “Our EV team are now in the process of installing EV chargers for other companies across the region, which will cost them nothing or very little.”

“It’s a very exciting time in the world of electric vehicles,” she added.

GES’s EV team manages the installation and aftercare of the EV chargers, reclaiming installation costs back through grants and funding. For GES, this is a long-term investment, as a small percentage of the revenue from each charge can be recovered over time. However, organisations can choose to have full control and revenue from each charge. Terms are agreed upon in initial discussions.

A free 7.3kW AC twin charger comes as part of GES’s standard offering to businesses and other eligible organisations, but other chargers are available. Free installation is subject to a site visit and hitting broad qualification criteria.

For enquiries, please contact [email protected].