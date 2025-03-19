Great for the kids of Wetherby

Wetherby Town Council is delighted to announce a major upgrade to the play area at Sandringham Park, with plans now in place to proceed with the project.

The much-anticipated improvements will be funded through the kind contributions from Wetherby Lions, the Wetherby Whaler, Wetherby Beer Festival, Leeds City Council, the National Lottery Community Fund and the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding (1), which has been reallocated from another project that is not progressing.

New playground equipment will be installed, enhancing the space for local children and families. After an extensive consultation and tender process, the contract has been awarded to Eibe, a leading playground equipment supplier, who will provide a final presentation pack, including design details, timeline, and key milestones.

The installation is expected to begin in 8-10 weeks, with the playground completed ideally by summer 2025. Eibe’s project team will manage the installation and aftercare.

Chair of Friends of Sandringham Park Cllr. Kazia Knight said of the project “ Friends of Sandringham Park are absolutely thrilled that the work on the new park will now proceed. It has been a long wait, but we will have a park worthy of another green flag and a generation of young children who can use play to learn and grow”.

Leeds City Councillor Alan Lamb who has also been involved with the project said, “Having been involved with Sandringham Park for about 20 years and supporting the work of the volunteers and Town Council who make it an amazing space for our community, I’m delighted to have been able to assist this project by helping to secure the allocation of £50,000 of Section 106 greenspace monies by Leeds City Council. ‘‘I can’t wait to see the project come to fruition!”

Wetherby Lions said, “Wetherby Lions are delighted to be support this exciting development and welcome its positive impact on the local community".

Keeping the Community informed, letters will be sent to nearby residents informing them about the project with further updates will be provided before construction begins.

Social media and press releases will share progress. On-site signage will provide project details and contact information.

Jonathan Hirst, Festival Committee Member said of their contribution, ‘’The Wetherby Beer Festival Committee are delighted to be able to make a contribution to support the development of the new playground. The festival provides vital funds for grassroots sports, but we also wanted to extend our support to other parts of the Wetherby community.’’

This upgrade marks a significant investment in Wetherby’s green spaces, ensuring local children have a safe, fun, and modern play area for years to come. The Council will continue to explore additional improvements in the future, such as goal areas and planters.

For ongoing information visit:

Welcome - Wetherby Town Council

Document reference:

(1) https://www.gov.uk/guidance/community-infrastructure-levy