East Riding of Yorkshire Council will provide grants for between £5,000 and £20,000 to support new creative, community-led initiatives.

New grants have been made available for communities in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

In total, £500,000 is available to be allocated for local projects, and the council does not intend to allocate less than £5,000 for any single project.

Grants will be provided to initiatives that deliver the following themes:

•Improve town centres and local high streets

•Invest in community infrastructure, venues and facilities

•Create and enhance local green spaces

•Celebrate and preserve cultural and heritage landmarks

•Launch new events, festival and creative programmes

•Boost tourism and the local visitor economy.

The fund is open until noon on Wednesday, June 25 and can support capital or revenue funds, for projects in any area of the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Councillor Anne Handley, East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader, said: “We’re proud to support local communities across our region and this is a fantastic scheme to build pride and invest in our local areas. I highly encourage interested groups to contact the Local Growth team and see how they can get involved.”

More information can be found at www.eastriding.gov.uk/council/grants-and-funding/uk-shared-prosperity-fund/ with full guidance and further eligibility criteria.